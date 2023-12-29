USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $19,047,072.00 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 298,441 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $7,192,428.10.

On Friday, December 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $2,404,533.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 305,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,349. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

