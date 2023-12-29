Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,371,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.