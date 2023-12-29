Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

