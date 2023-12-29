Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

