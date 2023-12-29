Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading 21.6% Higher

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 285,670,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 124,361,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAST
Vast Resources Price Performance
About Vast Resources
Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Resources
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.