Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading 21.6% Higher

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 285,670,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 124,361,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.56, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

