Verge (XVG) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00175754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00604883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00398483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00229167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

