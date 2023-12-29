Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 8,488 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.41. 2,955,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,250. The company has a market capitalization of $541.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.