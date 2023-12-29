Veritas Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,639,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,594 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 2.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $302,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 163.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

