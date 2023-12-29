Veritas Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,063 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 7.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.50% of Charter Communications worth $986,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.63. 412,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,705. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.02 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

