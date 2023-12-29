VerusCoin Price Down 12% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $86.26 million and $12,398.88 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,105,787 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,098,104.64159349. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.29023542 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,105.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

