Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.42. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 432,844 shares traded.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
