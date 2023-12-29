Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.42. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 432,844 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.