VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares during the quarter. VTEX makes up approximately 2.3% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VTEX by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 246,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. VTEX’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

