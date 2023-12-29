Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $203.35 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00017754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.68463477 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $20,252,184.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

