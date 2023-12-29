VVS Finance Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $164.48 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,331,977,189,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,758,943,791,415 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

