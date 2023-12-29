Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 35,335 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NVO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. 1,319,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,008. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $463.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

