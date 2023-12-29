Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 771,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day moving average is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

