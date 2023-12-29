Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.38. The stock had a trading volume of 422,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

