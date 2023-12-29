Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 94,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,905,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 303,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 207,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

