Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WIA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 94,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.20.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
