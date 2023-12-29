Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.44 and its 200-day moving average is $395.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

