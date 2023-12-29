Windward Capital Management Co. CA Invests $8.90 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 525,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

