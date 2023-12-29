Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

