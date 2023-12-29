Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 3,764 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 4.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock worth $197,823,291. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.11. 1,797,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.