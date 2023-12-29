XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.14

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.47 ($0.09). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 450,350 shares changing hands.

XLMedia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.39 million, a P/E ratio of 707.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.97.

XLMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.