XYO Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $89.83 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,920.39 or 1.00077031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010866 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00203348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

