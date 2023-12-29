Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $288,420.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.