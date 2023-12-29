Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.50. 415,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

