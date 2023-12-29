Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Up 2.5%

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.04). 329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).

Zytronic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.16. The company has a market capitalization of £8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

