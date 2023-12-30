1inch Network (1INCH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.93 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $474.88 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,326,330 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

