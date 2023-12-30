2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

2seventy bio Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 1,159,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

