Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Agree Realty Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,050 shares of company stock worth $1,210,004. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.