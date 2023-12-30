Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,050 shares of company stock worth $1,210,004. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.