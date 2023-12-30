Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $288.96 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $288.96 million and $16.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,337.91 or 1.00041873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012268 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00198889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0299542 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $17,127,236.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.