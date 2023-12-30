BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $318.59 or 0.00752800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion and $902.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,379 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,550.32838044. The last known price of BNB is 317.50113972 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1946 active market(s) with $1,280,410,797.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

