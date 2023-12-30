BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $318.59 or 0.00752800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion and $902.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,692,379 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,692,550.32838044. The last known price of BNB is 317.50113972 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1946 active market(s) with $1,280,410,797.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.