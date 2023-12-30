Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 50,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,447. The stock has a market cap of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.2924 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

