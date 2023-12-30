Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.0 days.
Calian Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLNFF remained flat at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Read More
