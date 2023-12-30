Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Capitec Bank stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388. Capitec Bank has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.