Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Insider Activity at Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 498,266 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TAST traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 1,025,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

