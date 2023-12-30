Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.
About Celtic
