Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

