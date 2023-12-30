Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $8.42 during midday trading on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

