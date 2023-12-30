Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in December

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $13.52.
About Central Japan Railway
