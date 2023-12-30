Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in December

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

