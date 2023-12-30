China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12-month low of 0.42 and a 12-month high of 0.42.
About China Suntien Green Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Suntien Green Energy
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for China Suntien Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Suntien Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.