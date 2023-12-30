China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGEF remained flat at 0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12-month low of 0.42 and a 12-month high of 0.42.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

