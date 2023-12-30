Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations in the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS remained flat at $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

