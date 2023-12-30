Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

