Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 46,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

