Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $661.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $661.68 million and $20.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,230.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00172809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.08 or 0.00625324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.00389064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00209586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,579,761 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,579,188 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,308,829.37 with 3,556,308,820.69 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18430788 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $31,306,114.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

