Contrasting Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) & Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Tristar Acquisition I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 4.36 -$30.38 million $1.47 9.88 Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tristar Acquisition I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Capital and Tristar Acquisition I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tristar Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Tristar Acquisition I.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristar Acquisition I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Tristar Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 32.82% 17.46% 7.54% Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Tristar Acquisition I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Tristar Acquisition I

(Get Free Report)

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

