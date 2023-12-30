ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

About ConvaTec Group

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $12.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

