Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
Shares of CSASF stock remained flat at C$15.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.98. Credit Saison has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$15.80.
About Credit Saison
