Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $7.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00093148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00025492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

