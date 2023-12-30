Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $717,651.18 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,976,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

