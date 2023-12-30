Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 228,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
