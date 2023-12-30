Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 228,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,106. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.